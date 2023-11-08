Carrickfergus mezzo soprano Sarah Richmond is to feature in a new show at The Lyric theatre this week.

The Headless Soldier: An Opera Triptych will run from Thursday, November 9 until Saturday, November 11 at 7:30pm in the Belfast venue.

The latest collaboration between the award-winning Belfast Ensemble and Outburst Queer Arts Festival, the show is directed by Conor Mitchell, who co-wrote the piece with Mark Ravenhill.

Set against the backdrop of a faraway war, The Headless Soldier looks beneath the perfect lives of Helen, her husband Thomas and their haunted son, Zachary – revealing a hidden, much closer conflict.

The Headless Soldier: An Opera Triptych will run this Thursday, Friday and Saturday at The Lyric Theatre. Photo: Google maps

The powerful triptych of short operas is performed in one night, blending multi-media with live performance, international soloists and chamber orchestra.

Sarah plays Helen, with Christopher Cull as The Headless Soldier, Ed Lyon as Thomas, and Shea McDonnell as Zachary.

Tickets for The Headless Solder can be purchased on The Lyric’s website.

The production is supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, Belfast City Council and The Paul Hamlyn Foundation.

A single mum from Carrick, Sarah trained on English National Opera’s ‘Opera Works’ programme, the National Opera Studio Short Course and at the RNCM as a Drapers de Turckheim Scholar.

Successful on the international singing competition scene, she won the 2021 Toronto Mozart Vocal Competition and the 2022 New York NYIOP ANON Competition, and was a finalist at the 2022 Montserrat Caballé Competition in Teatro Real.

The accomplished vocalist is known for her emotional engagement, with Opera Magazine remarking: “Her voice was bright and clear, her acting wholly convincing”.

Sarah has performed over the years with Wexford Festival Opera, Irish National Opera, Longborough Festival Opera, Random Opera, North West Opera and The Belfast Ensemble.

An advocate of contemporary music, she has given world premieres including Lucrece in What happened to Lucrece at Wexford Festival Opera; however, she is equally at home on the concert platform and has performed at many recitals over the years.