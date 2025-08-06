A new book by a Hollywood producer and writer is to be launched in Carrickfergus, the ‘birthplace of the US Rangers’, this summer.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Army Ranger, military historian and author Mir Bahmanyar will be the special guest at a launch event on August 16 for ‘The Houdini Club: The epic journey and daring escapes of the first army rangers of WWII’.

After serving in the Second Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, Mir went on to be a military technical advisor on films such as ‘The Good German’, ‘Black Hawk Down’, and ‘We Were Soldiers’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also co-wrote and produced the award-winning independent historical film ‘Soldier of God’ and has authored numerous books and articles from ancient history to modern war.

Mir Bahmanyar and Roy Murray Jr, son of Col.Roy Murray, First Army Ranger, at US Rangers Memorial Stone, Carrickfergus, 19th June, 2023. Photo: Stephen Davison

At the event, Mir will be discussing his research and his experiences in developing this latest publication. From the abundant tales of glory to the tales of misery, fear, and murderous intent, the utter exhaustion and thrill of combat, and the devastating final battle that all but destroyed them, ‘The Houdini Club’ puts readers on the ground alongside the Rangers who made victory in Europe possible, portraying in gritty detail the lives and acts of one of the American military’s greatest collection of men.

The thrilling, personality-driven account of the first United States Army Ranger battalions tells the story as never told before - drawing on previously unknown sources and Mir Bahmanyar’s exclusive, uncensored interviews with the greatest generation of Rangers themselves.

The launch event takes place on Saturday, August 16 at the US Rangers Museum, Carrickfergus from 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reserve your free place online through https://thebraid.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173664984

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Councillor Jackson Minford said: “We are thrilled to welcome Mir back once again to Carrickfergus. He has been a true friend to the museum for many years now.

“Our museum staff were delighted to be able to assist him with his research and we are honoured to be able to host the launch of his latest book.

“Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is very proud of the fact that Carrickfergus is the birthplace of the US Rangers – the only US military unit to be formed on ‘foreign’ soil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The 1st Battalion US Rangers was officially activated at Sunnylands Camp, Carrickfergus on June 19, 1942.

“That first Battalion went on to serve with distinction, with further battalions formed, fighting in North Africa and Italy, leading the way with ambitious daring raids.

“We continue to honour this legacy and connection in a number of ways. The Sunnylands memorial was erected in 1992, on the 50th anniversary of the Rangers’ establishment.

“Through our US Rangers Museum, we aim to offer a fitting tribute to the men who volunteered their services to this elite fighting force, in Carrickfergus and beyond. We also keep the memory alive through our various exhibitions and events.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Copies of the book will be available for purchase. Carrick retailer The Secret Bookshelf, voted as best independent book shop of the year for the island of Ireland 2024, will be attending the event with an additional curated selection of World War II related publications for purchase.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.