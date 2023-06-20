The Pride of the Birches Accordion Band hosting annual parade and contest

The parade will begin at 7.30pm and go along Birches Road, Clonmakate Road and back along Birches Road.
A spokesperson for the host band, which will lead the parade, said: “We look forward to seeing lots of spectators and bands from across the Province.”
The parade is taking the form of a contest with independent judges positioned at the crossroads.
According to the Parades Commission, around 30 bands are expected to take part, including:
- Brunswick Accordion Band
- Dunloy Accordion Band
- Aughavilly Accordion Band
- Ballinamallard Accordion Band
- Aughnagurgan Accordion Band
- Mullabrack Accordion Band
- Enagh Accordion Band
- John Hunter Accordion Band
- Maevemacullen Accordion
- Ballytyrone Accordion Band
- Loughans Accordion Band
- Clonmacash Pipe Band
- Joseph Forde Memorial Pipe Band
- Magheragall Pipe Band
- Hamiltonsbawn Silver Band
- Tullyvallen
- Lisburn Young Defenders
- Downshire Flute Band
- Killcluney Flute Band
- Ballyrea Flute Band
- Armagh Flute Band
- Portadown True Blues
- Portadown Defenders
- Sergeant White Memorial Flute Band
- Tamnamore
- Ballymacall
- Upper Bann
- Ballinran
- Moygashal
- Derrylee
- Battlehill Pipe Band
- Corbet
- Dungannon Silver Band
- Knockloughrim
- Craigavon Protestant Boys
- Cormeen
- Markethill Protestant Boys
- Castlewellan