The Pride of the Birches Accordion Band hosting annual parade and contest

Members of The Pride of the Birches Accordion Band are hoping for a good turnout at their annual parade being held on Wednesday evening (June 21).
By Valerie Martin
Published 20th Jun 2023, 14:58 BST

The parade will begin at 7.30pm and go along Birches Road, Clonmakate Road and back along Birches Road.

A spokesperson for the host band, which will lead the parade, said: “We look forward to seeing lots of spectators and bands from across the Province.”

The parade is taking the form of a contest with independent judges positioned at the crossroads.

Pride of the Birches Accordion Band taking part in the recent Portadown mini Twelfth parade. Credit: Tony Hendron.Pride of the Birches Accordion Band taking part in the recent Portadown mini Twelfth parade. Credit: Tony Hendron.
According to the Parades Commission, around 30 bands are expected to take part, including:

  • Brunswick Accordion Band
  • Dunloy Accordion Band
  • Aughavilly Accordion Band
  • Ballinamallard Accordion Band
  • Aughnagurgan Accordion Band
  • Mullabrack Accordion Band
  • Enagh Accordion Band
  • John Hunter Accordion Band
  • Maevemacullen Accordion
  • Ballytyrone Accordion Band
  • Loughans Accordion Band
  • Clonmacash Pipe Band
  • Joseph Forde Memorial Pipe Band
  • Magheragall Pipe Band
  • Hamiltonsbawn Silver Band
  • Tullyvallen
  • Lisburn Young Defenders
  • Downshire Flute Band
  • Killcluney Flute Band
  • Ballyrea Flute Band
  • Armagh Flute Band
  • Portadown True Blues
  • Portadown Defenders
  • Sergeant White Memorial Flute Band
  • Tamnamore
  • Ballymacall
  • Upper Bann
  • Ballinran
  • Moygashal
  • Derrylee
  • Battlehill Pipe Band
  • Corbet
  • Dungannon Silver Band
  • Knockloughrim
  • Craigavon Protestant Boys
  • Cormeen
  • Markethill Protestant Boys
  • Castlewellan
