The Pride of the Birches Accordion Band hosting annual parade and contest

Members of The Pride of the Birches Accordion Band are hoping for a good turnout at their annual parade being held on Wednesday evening (June 21).

The parade will begin at 7.30pm and go along Birches Road, Clonmakate Road and back along Birches Road.

A spokesperson for the host band, which will lead the parade, said: “We look forward to seeing lots of spectators and bands from across the Province.”

The parade is taking the form of a contest with independent judges positioned at the crossroads.

Pride of the Birches Accordion Band taking part in the recent Portadown mini Twelfth parade. Credit: Tony Hendron.

According to the Parades Commission, around 30 bands are expected to take part, including: