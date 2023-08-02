The rescuers of a lost wallaby found roaming the roads around Lisburn are appealing for the owners to come forward

The owners of Drennan’s Equestrian Centre in Lisburn recently rescued a wallaby that was found loose in the city and they are making a last ditch attempt to trace its owners.

The family and staff have been taking good care of the lost creature but they are keen to either find its original owners or else to give him a permanent home on their farm.

Explaining how the wallaby came to set up home at Drennan’s Equestrian Centre, a spokesperson for the centre explained: “A local farmer who had it in his field on the Creevy Road came to the yard and asked if we could get it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"A few of our girls went down and caught it. It was quite scared and didn't want to be caught but they managed to secure it and bring it to our farm on the Drennan Road.

An urgent, last ditch attempt has been made to find the owners of this wandering wallaby. Pic credit: Drennan's Equestrian Centre

"It is currently looked after by the Kids Pony Foundation at Drennan Hill Equestrian centre.

"The charity provides pony therapy for children with various disabilities with a focus on Autism and as part of that we have lots of animals to aid in our therapy, one of which is wallabies.

"When we first heard the news of the Wallaby on an adventure we put out a post asking anyone who manages to catch it to get in contact with us and we will take it in and make sure it's safe.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The roaming wallaby has been in quarantine, but once the quarantine period ends, the rescuers are keen to either find the original owners, or adopt him themselves.

An urgent, last ditch attempt has been made to find the owners of this wandering wallaby. Pic credit: Drennan's Equestrian Centre

"We currently have it isolating to ensure that if it was sick, it didn't infect our herd but it's due to come out of isolation on Sunday and we hate to have it on its own when they naturally like company,” a spokesperson for Drennan’s continued.

"We currently have 25 other wallabies in a huge field with more than enough space for one more.

"We are more than happy to adopt this little one and look after it for the rest of its life but we want to make sure that its current owner has the opportunity to make a claim as we would be devastated if we lost one of our own.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The council has been out and confirmed that we are the only licenced premises in the area which means that this little guy is likely owned by someone who didn't obtain it through proper channels which we believe could be the reason why no one has come forward to claim it.

"We want to ask the owner to get in touch, even if it's just to say that they can no longer look after it.

"There will be no judgement and a good home is already here for it. After Sunday (August 6), if no-one has come forward we plan to give it a name and let it go with our own herd and once this happens there will be no way to get it back.

"Our interests lie only in making sure this little wallaby is safe and happy.

Advertisement

Advertisement