Independent Carrickfergus retailer The Secret Bookshelf has received a funding boost from the Books at One Community Fund.

The award-winning book store, which in June hosted The Not-So-Secret Book Festival, said it would use the award to upgrade the shop’s dedicated children’s space.

“Our kids’ room is already a loved space for so many young people. This funding will allow us to invest in sensory elements through the room to make it more accessible to all young people,” a social media post by The Secret Bookshelf read.