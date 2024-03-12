Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Secret Bookshelf, based at The Courtyard in the town, won the Independent Bookshop of the Year gong for the island of Ireland - the first time that a Northern Ireland-based retailer has won in that category.

The shop, which recently celebrated its fourth birthday, is a frequent venue for writing classes, storytelling sessions and author talks, with details of upcoming events available on its Facebook page.

However, the retailer was also lauded by the Book Awards judges for its support of charitable and community initiatives, such as a five percent payback scheme to local schools. Last year, The Secret Bookshelf offered a free book to families of newborn babies after a Government early literacy scheme came to an end due to budget cuts.

The Secret Bookshelf in Carrickfergus is the regional winner of the Independent Bookshop of the Year in The British Book Awards. Photo: Amber Letters

Selected by the judges from 77 finalists announced last month, the nine regional and country winners are now in the running for the overall Independent Bookshop of the Year Award, due to be announced at The British Book Awards ceremony in Grosvenor House, London on May 13.

The overall Independent Bookshop of the Year winner will also compete to be crowned Book Retailer of the Year.

The Secret Bookshelf’s Jo Zebedee, who is the author of a number of novels, including the sci-fi space opera ‘Abendau’ series, Inish Carraig, Waters and the Wild, and The Wildest Hunt, expressed her delight at the shop’s award success. “It’s so good for Carrick, especially as this is the first time a shop in Northern Ireland has been a finalist,” she added.

"To everyone who has supported us, worked with us and shopped with us a huge thanks! We couldn’t be more thrilled!”

The British Book Awards, also known as The Nibbies, are made up of two parts, with the Book of the Year Awards recognising individual titles – including fiction, non-fiction, and audiobooks – along with authors and illustrators.