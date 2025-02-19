The Secret Bookshelf: Carrickfergus independent book store shortlisted for award
The Secret Bookshelf, based at The Courtyard in the town, won the Independent Bookshop of the Year gong for the island of Ireland in 2024 - the first time that a Northern Ireland-based retailer won in the category.
The store has this year made the shortlist for the same category, joining fellow finalists Bridge Books in Dromore, Co Down; Little Acorns Bookstore in Londonderry; Tales for Tadpoles in Bray, Co Wicklow, and Tertulia Bookshop in Westport, Co Mayo.
The Secret Bookshelf, which first opened in 2020, is a frequent venue for writing classes, storytelling sessions and author talks, with details of upcoming events available on its Facebook page.
Commenting on this year’s awards, Tom Tivnan, managing editor of The Bookseller said: “British and Irish indies continue to thrive, despite the overall climate, with entrepreneurship and creativity.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.