An independent book store in Carrickfergus is in the running for a top accolade in The British Book Awards – for the second year in a row.

The Secret Bookshelf, based at The Courtyard in the town, won the Independent Bookshop of the Year gong for the island of Ireland in 2024 - the first time that a Northern Ireland-based retailer won in the category.

The store has this year made the shortlist for the same category, joining fellow finalists Bridge Books in Dromore, Co Down; Little Acorns Bookstore in Londonderry; Tales for Tadpoles in Bray, Co Wicklow, and Tertulia Bookshop in Westport, Co Mayo.

The Secret Bookshelf, which first opened in 2020, is a frequent venue for writing classes, storytelling sessions and author talks, with details of upcoming events available on its Facebook page.

The Secret Bookshelf at The Courtyard, Carrickfergus. Photo: Amber Letters

Commenting on this year’s awards, Tom Tivnan, managing editor of The Bookseller said: “British and Irish indies continue to thrive, despite the overall climate, with entrepreneurship and creativity.”