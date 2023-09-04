Peter Corry’s ‘The Showman is Coming’ is set to open at Theatre at The Mill in Newtownabbey on September 9 with two east Antrim actors centre stage.

The show will star two of Northern Ireland's most sensational stage exports, Aaron Kavanagh and Johanna Johnston, who reunite with their long-term mentor and inspiration, the illustrious Peter Corry MBE.

After their Northern Irish debut, the show will embark on a journey to the Netherlands, gracing theatres across the region until the end of October.

Aaron and Johanna both found their footing in the world of musical theatre under the guidance of Peter and have blossomed into exceptional performers. Their journey began over a decade ago when they took part in a youth production of Les Misérables, meticulously directed by Peter himself. This experience ignited their passion for the stage and set them on a trajectory towards professional excellence and stardom.

Aaron Kavanagh, Johanna Johnston and Peter Corry MBE at a rehearsal for the ‘The Showman is Coming' ahead of the Newtownabbey performance.

Peter said: "I am absolutely thrilled and delighted to be working alongside the immensely talented Aaron Kavanagh and Johanna Johnston once again. Watching their journey from their early days in the youth production of Les Misérables to the incredible performers they've become today has been a source of immense pride and joy.

"The chemistry and artistry they bring to the stage is remarkable, and I can't wait for audiences to witness their brilliance in 'The Showman is Coming'."

Carrickfergus born Aaron Kavanagh, a graduate of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland's Musical Theatre program. He has graced stages worldwide.

He said: "Coming back to Northern Ireland to perform is like a homecoming filled with electric energy and warm embraces. The connection to my roots, the familiar faces, and the incredible audience here create an atmosphere unlike any other.

"I'm beyond excited to share the magic of 'The Showman is Coming' with my home crowd and these incredible performers, many of whom I have literally grown up with."

Johanna Johnston, who hails from Larne, has garnered acclaim across London's theatrical landscape. Having honed her skills at the prestigious Urdang Academy, Johanna's journey has been punctuated by remarkable achievements.

She stated: "Having lived and worked in London for over six years now I am so excited to be able to return to Northern Ireland and also to continue to work in theatre, opportunities are out there and these next few months for me are going to be so very busy. I’m looking forward to sharing the stage with the phenomenal Peter Corry and my dear friend Aaron Kavanagh, this is an absolute dream come true.

“Peter has been a guiding light in my journey, igniting the spark of passion that led me to this moment. Aaron and my paths have crossed many times over the years, and I always enjoy being on stage with him, the hard work at rehearsals is really a lot of fun and we are all like one big crazy circus family – it’s going to be a great show and a wonderful celebration of some of my absolute favourite songs of all time.”

Audiences will be transported into a world of spectacle, song, and dance. The show will showcase dancers, singers, and circus performers. With high-energy entertainment and a warm, welcoming atmosphere, this is a night out you won't want to miss.