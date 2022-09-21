The stories behind Antrim’s GAA silverware to be revealed

Ask anybody in Ireland about Liam or Sam and the chances are they will know you are referring to the trophies presented to the All-Ireland senior hurling and football champions. But what about the 2,000 other pieces of GAA silverware around the country, how many of us know the stories of these cups, how they came into existence or how they receive their names?

Scéalta na gCorn sees presenter Gráinne McElwain travel across Ireland visiting clubs and county grounds, learning the lesser-known stories behind our nation’s trophies.

She will find out how some cups are named after Irish revolutionary patriots such as Roger Casement and Terence McSwiney, how other trophies are named after clergy, others again after prominent GAA administrators, who have contributed to the development of the Association and how even more are named after players and grassroots members, their memory perpetuated through the trophies and cups named in their honour.

Presenter Gráinne McElwain & Neil McManus

On September 28 all roads lead to the saffron county in episode three.

Antrim is a hurling stronghold and Gráinne is keen to find out about the Volunteer Cup, known fondly as Big Ears, as well as Roger Casement’s historical role in the competition for the Shield of Heroes.

It’s not all about hurling though and Gráinne goes to Belfast to discover more about senior football and the Seamus McFerran Cup and a local club that presents a trophy in fond memory of 16-year-old camóg.

She meets John Gough, referee of a controversial All-Ireland Football final and discovers silverware isn’t just for the players.