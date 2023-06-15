A 12-year-old boy’s antics growing up in fictional Portstown in 1971, on the cusp of The Troubles, have been captured by Portadown native Mark B McCaffery (Brian) in a new novel – a hilarious and honest journey through schooldays, politics and Butlins.

‘McCoubrey’ is Brian’s first novel loosely based on his experiences in Portadown in the early 1970s. With the backdrop of poverty and as ‘The Troubles’ are about to start, McCoubrey, aged 12 and with some ‘salty language’, recounts tales of Butlins, broken biscuits and schooldays. Set in Portstown, it has all the Portadown landmarks such as The Tunnel, St Columba's school, Woodhouse Street, and Redmanville.

-

Brian McCaffery at St Columba's PS in Portadown and his P6 friends Anthony Quinn, John Hamill, Damien Brown and Vincent Marley.

-

Growing up in the 1960s and 1970s with the political tensions of the time was not easy for anyone but, for young boys approaching puberty and in Portadown, it was a mine field. ‘McCoubrey’ captures those experiences in a fictional setting, portraying the boredom and the ‘small town mentality’ the protagonist confronts on a daily basis as his teenage years loom.

For him it is a ‘menacing environment’ and ‘normal childhood adventures’ intersperse with the developing political atmosphere, as the boy McCoubrey embarks on a summer of self-awareness that will influence him forever.

Its synopsis reads: “One day he is depicted eating broken biscuits contentedly on a weekend jaunt into the town centre. Fast forward and he's part of a community that's under attack in their own street. School pranks where the pupils compete to see who can urinate the highest, contrast with life's injustices whereby social status determines the size of one's school dinner.”

Brian McCaffery from Portadown (age ~15) with his friend Mickey Creaney on left, who died 5 years ago.

The character of McCoubrey is a likeable boy who is a popular member of the lads club but yet he is observant and discerning for his age, understanding of bullying by adults, (particularly those in power such as nuns or teachers) and other children. He is an intelligent, deep thinker who doesn’t always toe the line and doesn’t particularly like things that are happening around him.

Full of humour and quirky situations, McCoubrey’s description of his fellow classmates, the school dinners, mobile classrooms and outside toilets almost conjures up the smells and noises of the era.

It has been described that ‘at times "McCoubrey" captures a similar atmosphere to that conveyed in both Catcher in the Rye and Angela's Ashes respectively’.

It’s a punchy read and, no matter your age, young or from that era, it captures the wonder and devilment of boys. Like a cine camera snapshot of schooldays at a time when punishment was caning, park swings were padlocked on Sundays and some were expected to wear a dunce’s hat.

Young men about Portadown: from left to right. Paul Teague, Terence McParland (a first cousin of the McCaffery's who died aged 31), Ciaran McCullaugh, Brian McCaffery on right.

-

One review said: ‘This was a very truthful portrayal of that time growing up at the start of the troubles. Lots of memories of neighbours that haven't been seen for years’

-

Mark (Brian) McCaffery is the eldest boy in a family of 11 children. He has lived in London for the last 40 years, most recently working as a counsellor within higher education. Prior to completing ‘McCoubrey’, his only creative writing consisted of a few short stories for personal enjoyment.

This photo of the McCaffery family was taken around 1970 in a place called The Woodwin in Woodhouse Street, Portadown in the area the Yellow Door is now and next door to the old Portadown Times office. There are nine children in the McCaffery family at the time pictured with their parents, and their mother's parents, Granda and Granny McParland from Coronation Street.

He attended the Presentation Convent from about 1963 to 1965. At age seven or eight he went to the Boys’ School at St Columba's in Carleton Street, and then aged 11 to St. Malachy's in Selshion/Drumcree. St Malachy's had what they termed a ‘grammar stream’ for the so -called bright pupils.

The McCaffrey’s lived in Redmanville then a mixed estate of which Brian has ‘both good and not so good memories’. “We always as a family, got on very well with our Protestant neighbours,” said Brian, adding that this gradually changed as the Troubles took its terrible toll. At aged 16 Brian and his family moved to a new house in Ballyoran, so it meant a short walk to St Malachy's.

-

Another review said: This was a real surprise. It was funny and poignant and written in a totally sympathetic style. I'm ready for the adolescent McCoubrey and his story. A good read, well written!

-

Speaking to the Portadown Times Brian said: “I felt compelled to tell. Although ostensibly fiction, the novel is based on real life experiences, not all of them ‘endearing’.

Author Brian McCaffery, a Portadown native, now lives in London, England. He has published his first novel 'McCoubrey' on Amazon.

"The fictional ‘Portstown’ is obviously based on my home town of Portadown, and in the late sixties/early seventies it could be a challenging place for a specific section of the community. The book covers that ‘crossover’ period of ‘pre-Troubles’ to ‘Troubles’. Normal childhood antics dovetail with events pertinent to the prevailing political atmosphere.

"It was a heady mix and in retrospect one that left a mark, or perhaps more aptly, a scar! However, I have also tried to infuse some humour (there was always room for that) into the novel, and to strike the right balance between this and the more poignant stuff. In short, I feel that the totality of the writing per se, is authentic, and I hope that the readers enjoy it.”

This is a funny read but the harsh realities of the time are not pushed to the side lines but very much front and centre. McCoubrey could be any kid from Portadown in that era, Protestant or Catholic. McCaffery’s perception of the poverty and politics of that time is exceptionally clear. The book brings us back to a wonderful era of school pranks and adolescent musings plus it shines as a brutal reminder of the stench of outside toilets and pain of corporal punishment in schools. Brian captures the Portadown and people of that era magnificently. Highly recommend.

‘McCoubrey’ is available to buy on Amazon UK (Paperback, Hardcover & Kindle eBook). Click here for the linkor on Amazon US (Paperback, Hardcover, Kindle eBook) Click here for the link