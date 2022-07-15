The Twelfth 2022: Colour and spectacle of the Armagh demonstration in pictures

Eleven District lodges were on parade, with 150 private lodges and almost 5,000 brethren taking part. They were joined by ladies from the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland and a number of Junior boys and Junior girls lodges.

Around 65 bands accompanied the lodges along with Lambeg drummers.

Armagh District LOL No. 5 had the honours of hosting this year’s parade, having missed out in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.

Photographer Tony Hendron was in Armagh to capture some of the atmosphere of the day.

1. Stepping out in Armagh on the Twelfth Day. NL28-204. Photo Sales

2. Family Ties...Brothers, Roy, left, and Robin McLean from Battlehill. NL28-207. Photo Sales

3. Greig Savage and son, Charlie (4) from Bleary. NL28-211. Photo Sales

4. Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Councillor, Stephen Moutray with his sons, Kyle, centre, and Phil. NL28-215. Photo Sales