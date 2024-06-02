Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hosts of this year’s Co Armagh Twelfth celebrations, Killylea District LOL No 7, have launched a commemorative booklet ahead of the big day in the village.

The Co Armagh demonstration is firmly established as the largest Orange gathering in the world.

The launch of the celebrations and commemorative booklet was hosted by Lord Mayor Alderman Margaret Tinsley, in one of her final engagements before stepping down from the role.

A spokesperson from the district lodge said: “In the booklet, we have included articles from the 12 lodges making up Killylea District, showing the progression and development since the Twelfth was last held in Killylea in 2011.

Pictured with the Lord Mayor at the launch of the Twelfth celebrations and commemorative booklet are members of Killylea District No 7. Back row, from left: David Morton (District Lecturer), Jim Copeland (County Treasurer), Roger Gardiner (County Secretary), Thomas Marshall (County Lecturer), David Coulter (District Chaplain), Aaron Gillespie (District Lecturer), Geoffrey McCoy (District Treasurer), Ashley Marshall (District Secretary). Front row, from left: Clarence Livingstone (District Deputy Master), Denis Watson (County Grand Master), Lord Mayor Margaret Tinsley, Brian Morton (District Master), Lawson Burnett (County Deputy Master). Picture: ABC Borough Council

"The importance of the junior movements are highlighted, in particular the formation of a Junior Girls organisation that ensures the future of the Institution within the district. We do hope you will enjoy the read and look forward to a wonderful Twelfth in Killylea.”

Ald Tinsley said: "It was an honour to host the launch the Twelfth celebrations in Killylea and District’s commemorative booklet at the Palace Demesne, Armagh.

"I was delighted to meet the organisers and enjoy their fellowship and I want to commend the officers of Killylea District for their hard work in organising what promises to be the biggest Twelfth demonstration in the world and I wish all who will be in attendance an enjoyable day.”

Pictured at the launch of this year's Co Armagh Twelfth celebrations and commemorative booklet are, back row, from left: David Morton, Geoffrey McCoy, David Coulter, Aaron Gillespie. Front row, from left Clarence Livingstone, Brian Morton, Ashley Marshall. Picture: ABC Borough Council.

Councillor Scott Armstrong described the launch event as “a brilliant night”.