The Twelfth 2024: launch of Co Armagh celebrations by Killylea District No 7
The Co Armagh demonstration is firmly established as the largest Orange gathering in the world.
The launch of the celebrations and commemorative booklet was hosted by Lord Mayor Alderman Margaret Tinsley, in one of her final engagements before stepping down from the role.
A spokesperson from the district lodge said: “In the booklet, we have included articles from the 12 lodges making up Killylea District, showing the progression and development since the Twelfth was last held in Killylea in 2011.
"The importance of the junior movements are highlighted, in particular the formation of a Junior Girls organisation that ensures the future of the Institution within the district. We do hope you will enjoy the read and look forward to a wonderful Twelfth in Killylea.”
Ald Tinsley said: "It was an honour to host the launch the Twelfth celebrations in Killylea and District’s commemorative booklet at the Palace Demesne, Armagh.
"I was delighted to meet the organisers and enjoy their fellowship and I want to commend the officers of Killylea District for their hard work in organising what promises to be the biggest Twelfth demonstration in the world and I wish all who will be in attendance an enjoyable day.”
Councillor Scott Armstrong described the launch event as “a brilliant night”.
"The hard work in organising the largest Orange demonstration in the world is something to be admired and I take my hat off to all of those who have played their part,” he said.