A double celebration has been lined up to mark the return of Carrick’s Windrose Bar and Bistro.

The much-loved venue is officially reopening on Thursday, October 17, followed by a ‘Grand Re-Opening Night’ on Saturday, October 26.

The Windrose shut in May after more than two decades of serving customers at the waterfront location. Then in September, it announced it was recruiting staff ahead of a return to the hospitality sector.

In a social media post this week, the Windrose stated: We’re thrilled to announce the official reopening of Windrose Bar & Bistro at Carrickfergus Marina on Thursday, 17th October.

The Windrose has announced its reopening date. Photo: Ronnie MooreThe Windrose has announced its reopening date. Photo: Ronnie Moore
"To commence with and to allow our new team to bed in, we’ll be running a booking-only service for dining throughout the weekend. Don’t worry though, drinkers are welcome to pop in anytime without a booking.

"We’ve made some exciting changes, with fresh new menus, a revamped interior, and weekly live entertainment to make your return extra special.

“And mark your calendars for Saturday, 26th October – the amazing James Huish and his full live swing band will be here to bring the house down.

"Admission is free, but with limited availability, we highly recommend booking early to enjoy our new menu and reserve your spot.”

