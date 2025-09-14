A Donaghcloney farmer named the White’s Oats 2025 Grower of the Year said the award is a fitting tribute to his late father who was dedicated to producing the highest quality oats possible.

Philip Rosbotham was awarded the prestigious John Finnan Oat Quality Award in recognition of his outstanding commitment to growing sustainable, high-quality conventional oats for Co Armagh-based White’s Oats.

For more than 15 years, Philip and his late father, Woods Rosbotham have worked in close partnership with White’s Oats, consistently delivering locally produced premium milling oats. From the 2024 harvest, they supplied 150 tonnes of Northern Irish standard Mascani Oats to White’s.

Now in its tenth year, the John Finnan Oat Quality Award was established by White’s Oats in memory of Dr John Finnan, senior crop researcher at Teagasc Crop Research Centre. Dr Finnan’s pioneering work played a vital role in advancing oat production in Ireland and supporting the local oat industry.

Philip Rosbotham of Donaghcloney with Steven McAllister, White’s Agri Supply Chain Coordinator. Philip has been awarded the John Finnan Oat Quality Award in recognition of his outstanding commitment to growing sustainable, high-quality conventional oats. Picture: White's Oats

The award continues to serve as a benchmark for excellence, guiding White’s growers in producing oats to the highest standards for its award-winning porridge oats and oat cereals.

Philip said: “I am very proud to be part of White’s Agri supply chain partnership, which has helped us raise the bar in growing and producing the highest quality oats possible.

"My father, who we sadly lost earlier this year, was instrumental in setting up our partnership with White’s. He was also very much involved in the 2024 oat harvest.

"This award is a validation of the hard work and dedication that my father put into growing oats, values that continue to guide us as we carry forward his legacy.”

Trevor Neville from Fane Valley’s Agronomy team pictured with the late Woods Rosbotham.

The judging criteria for the Grower of the Year award spans five key areas – mill quality, on-farm compliance, sustainable agriculture aligned with high environmental standards, food and farming practices and technical development.

Steven McAllister, White’s agri supply chain coordinator, added: “White’s Grower of the Year is someone who demonstrates a passion for growing high-quality oats.

"Oat Quality from the 2024 harvest overall was good, despite the poor weather last year, and challenges on farms.

"The oats produced from Woods and Philip Rosbotham’s farm stood out across all assessed metrics. A truly deserving winner of the 2024 harvest award, and we look forward to continuing our successful partnership in the years ahead.”