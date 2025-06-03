Thousands expected to descend on Lurgan Park for this year’s Lurgan Show

Lurgan Park will come alive with the sights and sounds of the annual Lurgan Show on Saturday, June 7.

Lurgan and District Horse and Cattle Show Society are once again staging this popular event which will see thousands of people travelling from near and far to enjoy the day.

With an increase in exhibitions across all sections of the show, competition amongst those taking part is expected to prove exciting.

This year’s nominated charity will be Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

As recent restrictions on avian influenza have just been lifted, Lurgan Show will be the first regional show in Northern Ireland to host poultry classes in 2025. A large display of poultry will be found in the poultry marquee adjacent to the Cattle Lawn.

The marquee will also be home to the rabbits and cavies section, something which will be of interest to the younger visitors to the show in particular. More than 350 exhibits in this marquee will be judged on show day.

The show committee are appreciative of the generosity and sponsorship of the entire community and businesses with support offered enabling the successful operation of the show. A special word of thanks is extended to main sponsors which include Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council, Translink, Ewing Bros Transport Ltd, Fane Valley, Thompson’s Tea and Danske Bank and also to the many dozens of others sponsors across all sections of the show.

With upwards of 80 trade stands, The Food Heartland will feature local award-winning artisan food and drink producers, with Lurgan Show providing a unique platform to work collectively to help drive this sector forward.

The cattle section will be welcoming judges from across Ireland and as far as Germany. A fantastic line up of dairy cattle will be on show and well worth a viewing is the milking demonstrations, located adjacent to the Cattle Lawn. Dungannon Veterinary Centre is sponsoring this section, with Lakeland Dairies, supporting the

dairy breed champions. Over 100 classes, will see competitive competition, with the Lurgan Show Championship prize fund of £250. Woodside Farm will sponsor Young Handlers, whilst many other qualifiers will be held including Lakeland Dairies / NISA Young Handlers Competition/ Bank of Ireland/ NISA Pedigree Junior Bull/ Thompson’s / NISA Dairy Cow Championship and the All Ireland Intermediate Young Stockperson Championship and the Dunbia / NISA Beef Young Handlers Championship.

Danske Bank will also be sponsoring the Limousin Show Team of the Year, alongside the best pair of pedigree beef animals in show and the Danske Bank Champion Beef Animal in Show. Dunbia are very kindly sponsoring the 2025 Lurgan Show Cattle Championship. A must see is the display of over 30 Dexter animals, a native small Irish breed of cattle.

This year’s event will witness one of the largest sheep displays ever seen at Lurgan Show, across 125 classes and upwards of 600 . Ulster Wool Group will be sponsoring the Fleece section, with wool spinning demonstrations provided by Alex Kidd. Young Handlers entries will be accepted on show day.

Lurgan Show will host a number of sheep section qualifiers including the ISA/ All Ireland Intermediate 12-16 years Young Shepherd / shepherdess qualifier and the Danske Bank / NISA Sheep Championship. Fane Valley Co-op will be sponsoring the breed champions throughout this section. Lurgan Show will be a points show for the NI Texel Show Flock competition.

The equestrian section is always popular at the show and thanks to section sponsor Ewing Bros Transport, Ros and Ciaran will oversee judging commencing in this section from 9am. Well over 400 exhibits across 100 classes will be judged throughout Saturday, with the section competitions likely to run into early evening.

Secretary Ros Ewing commented “Entries are strong across all classes again this year. We are hoping for the usual sunshine, a good day of competition and most of all, a bit of craic!”

Lurgan Show will host the prestigious RDS Dublin Horse Show Breeders’ Championship qualifers for foals at foot suitable for showjumping and eventing competition, with judges Maurice Coleman and Clare Ryan to oversee competition in Ring 5.

The driving section with 19 classes will be located in the Oval, adjacent to the Main Avenue and is a must see event. With competitors attending from across Ireland, section secretary Paul Trimble and the Whip and Collar Driving Club will commence judging at 10.30am

There will also be sections for donkeys and goats.

The Home Industries and Schools section is also a ‘must see’ on the day with more than 3,000 exhibits. Jain Wright and a fantastic support team have spent many months bringing together a lot of school exhibits alongside the traditional baking and crafts, all of which can be viewed within the Home Industries & Schools Marquee.

Commencing at 2pm, the Dog and Pet Show will be accepting entries on the show field from 12noon. Marty Potts, section judge, will adjudicate across many breeds of dogs, with sponsorship offered by Lurgan Veterinary Clinic. Marcel Mulholland will adjudicate the pet classes. James and Pauline McMahon will oversee this section, offering 15 dog and five pet show classes.

The show will also have a display of interesting vehicles, with owners of vintage / classic, customised vehicles encouraged to go along. Vehicle admission is £10 per vehicle. Vehicles to arrive via Windsor Avenue entrance accessed from the town centre with the section commencing at 10am.

There will be many other atractions on show day including the NI Fire & Rescue Service, alpacas, a funfair, side shows, soft play areas and various displays.

Show Vice Chair, John Harrison commented: “All credit is due to the fantastic team work across all sections and I personally wish to thank everyone for the time committed to ensure everyone is offered a superb day; our sponsors, exhibitors and the public to which I am indebted are key to Lurgan Show”.

Show opening hours are 8am to 5pm, admission charges apply.