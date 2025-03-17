Thousands sign petition calling for better safety measures launched by mum after tragic death of daughter

A grieving mother has called for better safety measures following the tragic death of her 11-year-old daughter in Castledawson earlier this month.

Stella McMullan has launched an online petition calling on the authorities to do more to save lives after her daughter, Caitlin Rose, was struck by a car after getting off a school bus at Hillhead Road on March 5.

Since the petition was launched last week, 6,766 people (Monday, March 17) have added their names.

Her daughter, Caitlin-Rose, was a first year pupil at St Pius X College in Magherafelt whose teachers said in a Facebook post was “a joy to teach due to her kind and fun loving character.”

Urging people to sign the petition: Stella posted: “This petition is calling for the implementation of effective measures such as bus shelters, better bus codes similar to those found in countries where cars must stop by law to let children cross, and a significant increase in speed awareness around stopped buses.

“The benefits of these changes are clear. By giving children a safe place to wait for the bus, providing clearer regulations for drivers, and reinforcing the need for drivers to slow down and stay alert near buses, we can help prevent tragic accidents like the one that took my daughter from me. It is time we prioritise the safety and lives of our children. Sign this petition and join the call for improved bus safety measures.”

If you would like to add your name to Stella McMullan’s petition click here