Ashley Desano has shared how she makes tasty and healthy alternatives to takeaways on a budget, with plenty of leftovers to last the week.

The 38-year-old has always been conscious of budgets with such a large family, but the cost-of-living crisis means she has had to look for ways to cut back even further.

Instead of heading out to eat or ordering a takeaway, she cooks up dishes including breakfast muffins and tacos for a fraction of the cost.

Ashley Desano. (Pic: Contributed).

Ashley used the ‘Ultimate Freezer Hamper’ from online retailer MuscleFood which she says has been “a gift” when it comes to making low-cost, but high-quality meals.

Ashley, who shares her recipes on her Instagram page Ashdesano was able to cook quick and easy alternatives with her breakfast muffins, which fed the whole family for 58p per portion.

Other family favourite fakeaways include beef fajita tacos for £1.22 per portion and cheesy chilli-loaded fries at just 92p per portion.

Ashley Desano has detaled how she can create 'fakeaways' for her family on a budget. (Pic: Contributed).

Ashley said: “I got into the habit of making fakeaways because of how much cheaper it works out, and how much longer the food lasts.

“It means my kids can still enjoy their favourite foods without breaking the bank and I can whip up a healthier yet equally tasty version.

“With five children, dining out can be expensive, but with my fakeaways, there’s no forgetting items, no waiting around, and I can whip it up in 30 minutes.

“The best part is I am now saving mega money and can slash the cost by half, with my breakfast muffins costing just 58p a portion.”

To limit overspending on the food shop, Ashley avoids buying big brands in the supermarket and always makes sure to shop around in the reduced section.

She added: “With rising supermarket costs, I always shop around for bargains and offers in the shops, whether that be bulk buying family packs or looking out for deals in the reduced section.

“I always go to the yellow tag reduced area and it’s a lifesaver for fruit, vegetables, and bread.