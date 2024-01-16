Tickets for tribute to ‘magnificent drummer’ Chris Bradley from Co Derry quickly sell out
Father-of-two Mr Bradley tragically died in a road traffic accident involving a tractor while travelling home from a concert in Co Kildare in October last year. Two bandmates, Jerome McBride and Bob Hunt, were also injured in the collision.
He was a drummer in country legend Declan Nerney's band who has organised the tribute to the Co Derry musician to take place on February 13 in Tullyglass Hotel, Ballymena.
News of his death was greeted by tributes from around the country music scene in Ireland, with Declan Nerney saying: "Chris was a magnificent drummer and above all that, an even better colleague and friend. He was the life and soul of the party, always lit up a room with his great sense of humour and a powerful legion of fans."
The tribute features an all-star bill including Margo, Philomena Begley, Derek Ryan, Jimmy Buckley, Robert Mizzell, Patrick Feeney, The Tumbling Paddies, Dominic and Barry Kirwan, Kieran and Jason McGilligan, Mick Flavin and Hugo Duncan.
A post on Declan Nerney's social meda page read: "Just to announce this show is now completely sold! Admittance is by ticket only! There has been an overwhelming response to this great event, a special thanks to all who supported and bought tickets for it and now looking forward to a great show.”
Mr Bradley, from Longfield, just outside Desertmartin, had been playing with Declan Nerney's band for eight years and was a highly respected musician.