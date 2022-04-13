Tidy Randalstown’s Helen Boyd wins the ‘Live Here Love Here’ Civic Pride award

The community-based campaign honoured Tidy Randalstown’s Helen Boyd with the Civic Pride award at its recent Community Volunteer Awards event.

The recemt hybrid event was hosted virtually by UTV’s Joe Mahon and saw eight environmental heroes from across Northern Ireland receive awards, including Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Larne Eco Rangers who won the Big Transformation award.

The awards were open to individuals, schools and community groups that undertake volunteer activities to tackle litter, improve shared spaces and help reduce the impact of climate change. Nominations were also open to businesses that are registered through the Adopt a Spot programme.

Winners Tidy Randalstown with Live Here Love Heres Helen Tomb at the 2022 Live Here Love Here Community Volunteer Awards

Each of the winning volunteers or groups supported their community in 2021 by instilling civic pride and tackling environmental issues such as litter, biodiversity loss and pollution.

Winner, Helen Boyd, of Tidy Randalstown, said, “I’m very proud to be Chairperson of Tidy Randalstown. Over the years we have improved the look of the place and the environment. We’re now very involved in the community. We’re giving back and people see that. Volunteering requires commitment and patience and I just want to say a heartfelt thanks to everyone involved.”