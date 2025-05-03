Tiffany Maguire. Picture: released by PSNI

Police in Lurgan say they are concerned for the whereabouts of a missing 15-year-old.

Tiffany Maguire was last seen at 3.45pm on Friday, May 2 in the Craigavon area, possibly wearing a school blazer.

She is described as being approximately 160cm (5’ 2”) in height with long brown hair.

Police said is believed Tiffany may frequent the Craigavon, Portadown and Belfast areas.

Anyone who has seen Tiffany or has information in relation to her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1197 of 02/05/25.