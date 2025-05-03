Tiffany Maguire: Lurgan police 'concerned' for missing 15-year-old last seen in Craigavon

By Valerie Martin
Published 3rd May 2025, 12:04 BST
Updated 3rd May 2025, 12:08 BST
Tiffany Maguire. Picture: released by PSNITiffany Maguire. Picture: released by PSNI
Tiffany Maguire. Picture: released by PSNI
Police in Lurgan say they are concerned for the whereabouts of a missing 15-year-old.

Tiffany Maguire was last seen at 3.45pm on Friday, May 2 in the Craigavon area, possibly wearing a school blazer.

She is described as being approximately 160cm (5’ 2”) in height with long brown hair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said is believed Tiffany may frequent the Craigavon, Portadown and Belfast areas.

Anyone who has seen Tiffany or has information in relation to her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1197 of 02/05/25.

Related topics:CraigavonPolicePortadownBelfast

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice