A planning application for a domestic wind turbine within Antrim Coast and Glens Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty was approved at a meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Planning Committee on Thursday.

The local government authority committee heard that the proposed location at Feystown Road outside Glenarm is “in close proximity” to Dunteige court tomb within Knockdhu Area of Significant Archaeological Interest.

The proposal is for a 17.8 metre wind turbine to provide electricity for domestic and agricultural use. HED Historic Monuments said the application was “contrary to policy”.

Kyle Patterson, the council’s senior planning officer, told the meeting that the domestic property is 250 metres from the road with access by an agricultural lane way. He went on to say the proposed turbine is “not considered a dominant structure” that would affect the “character of the monument site”.

View from Feystown Road.

Andrew Gault, Heritage Environment Division (Heritage Development and Change), Department for Communities, said that HED’s assessment is the turbine would have a serious impact on the site of a monument and character and integrity of an Area of Significant Archaeological Interest. He noted there is no other development of this nature in the locality.

He suggested that its height would be “closer to 18 metres” and would be the tallest structure in an Area of Significant Archaeological Interest and located 80 metres from the 6,000-year-old monument. He said he believes there are “alternative sites” available on the applicant’s land before asking for a deferral.

Coast Road Sinn Fein Councillor James McKeown commented the ground “slopes considerably” at the proposed site. However, the HED representative said this would not remove the visual impact of the turbine.

Other Turbines

Cllr McKeown pointed out that there are other turbines in the area. He was told the proposed turbine would be “much closer and the visual impact much greater”. He also stated the other turbines are not located in an Area of Significant Archaeological Interest.

Larne Lough Alliance Councillor Robert Logan asked if an alternative site is available on the applicant’s land. Mr Gault said that he believes that “extensive land” is owned by the applicant and the proposed site is in “in direct alignment” with the tomb.

Mr Patterson reported that the applicant is a “very good custodian” of the monument. He added there will “not be a significant impact” on the view from the public road network and a “fraction” of the turbine would be seen. “It is not a major industrial type,” he stressed.

“HED is saying it is industrial in nature. It is not. It is small to serve a domestic property. These monuments are important and regionally significant. They come from a time when there were small farming communities. This is still a small farming community.”

Larne Lough Ulster Unionist Councillor KeithTurner proposed to accept the officer’s recommendation to approve. Cllr McKeown said that he was happy to second and after a vote, the application was approved.