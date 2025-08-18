Top bands, including The Bonnevilles, rocking Joe Fest in Lurgan in all day charity fundraiser for Evora Hospice
Other bands on the gig list are Zac Mac, Stuck at the Gates and Dave Walker. Hosted by MC Richy Boy, well known artists such as Decky McKerr, Homegrown and Shaun and Jamaiz will also be playing.
-
-
It’s free entry to the bar but there will be a raffle so plenty of opportunities to help raise funds for Evora, which used to be known as Southern Area Hospice Services.
Joe Fest started as a bi-annual event in 2008 and has gone from strength to strength each one raising more and more vital funds for charity. So far they have raised £50k.
The 135-year-old bar was sympathetically refurbished some years ago and it perfectly reflects its listed status with its stained glass windows, antique tiled floor and mahogany panelling.
For more information check out Fa Joe’s on Facebook.