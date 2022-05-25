Top Honours for Girls Brigaders

GBNI held its’ annual Queen’s Award presentation ceremony recently in Fisherwick Presbyterian Church Belfast where women who successfully attained the award in 2020, 2021 and 2022 attended the along with their family, friends and Girls’ Brigade leaders.

Among them were girls from 213th NI Brookside Presbyterian, 247 th NI First Clough Presbyterian and 251st NI Glenwherry Presbyterian Girls’ Brigade

Guest speaker - Rev Daniel Rankin, GBNI Chaplain, encouraged, blessed and challenged the girls to think about not only their achievements to date but

also God’s plans for them for the future.

The Queen’s Award syllabus is a major undertaking for young women. Over a

period of two years working for the Award, the girls were required to undertake six elements: community service; GB company service; submission of an in depth project assignment to a high standard; completion of two initiative tests; pass a two hour written study paper and final interview; whilst also playing an active part in life of their church.