Tourism Academy awards more than 50 training certifications in Carrickfergus

More than 50 training certifications were awarded by the Tourism Academy in Carrickfergus following a new initiative aimed at upskilling local individuals and enhancing Northern Ireland’s tourism sector.

A celebration event, held in Dobbins Inn Hotel, marked a significant milestone for the 11 graduates of the programme with the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Alderman Beth Adger MBE, attending to commend their achievements.

The Tourism Academy, funded by Department for Communities and delivered by Carrickfergus Enterprise, was led by CEO Kelli McRoberts and developed to meet the needs of individuals seeking employment or self-employment in the rapidly expanding tourism industry.

Funded by the Department for Communities, Labour Market Partnerships create targeted employment action plans for council areas, allowing for collaboration at local and regional level to support people towards and into work.

The course provided participants with a unique blend of industry-specific qualifications and hands-on experience.

Over a period of six months, attendees took part in 15 diverse sessions that covered a range of tourism and hospitality skills including the WorldHost Principles of Customer Service accreditation, food safety certifications, emergency first aid, and an introduction to Ulster Scots.

Additional training included RYA Powerboat Level 2 and peer-to-peer learning sessions focusing on online storytelling techniques used in the Disney Pixar movie-making process.

"This programme partnership was co-created from the ground up and crafted specifically to meet the unique needs of each participant while keeping the requirements of the local market in mind,” said Ms McRoberts.

"It’s incredibly rewarding to watch this first Tourism Academy cohort grow, and it’s encouraging to see the profound and far-reaching impact that the training and support has made.”

Nearly half of the participants received three certifications each, with three individuals earning four distinct accreditations.

In addition, industry qualifications, participants were introduced to the digital design platform Canva and had the opportunity to engage with successful tourism entrepreneurs through guest lectures.

Notable speakers included Adrian Hack, a WWII tour guide at Lead the Way Tours, Norman McBride of NM Hospitality Training and Erica Lutzman, the owner of The Lighthouse Bistro and The Cove, who shared their experiences of building successful tourism ventures from passion projects.

The celebrations, attended by Mid and East Antrim Labour Market Partnership representatives, included a certificate presentation by the Mayor.

"Tourism is a vital part of our community and economy, providing employment opportunities and showcasing our rich cultural heritage,” Alderman Adger said.

"Programmes like the Tourism Academy, at a time of labour shortage in the industry, prove essential and instrumental strengthening our sector.”

Tourism Academy graduate Jean Caldwell said the programme gave her the support and skills needed to regain her confidence after being made redundant from a long-term job.

"It helped me recover from the shock of redundancy, rediscover my strengths and realise my purpose,” she said. “I even applied for a job and completed my first interview in over 16 years – and now I’ve landed a role as an Operations Manager.”

Sophie Bagchus (16), was one of the youngest on the programme.

She said: “Not only has it helped me grow personally and also gain a number of qualifications, it has opened my eyes to the possibilities of self-employment and led me to a brand new career opportunity.”