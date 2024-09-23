Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Railway barriers at one of the main arterial routes into Lurgan have malfunction leading the road into the town centre blocked.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Road users are advised to avoid the William Street area of Lurgan as the railway barriers have malfunctioned and the road is blocked.”

It is understood traffic is at a standstill along the Lough Road right through to the town centre.

The barriers are used to block the traffic along William Street when a train is going through the town.