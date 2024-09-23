Traffic chaos in Lurgan as railway barriers malfunction causing gridlock

By Carmel Robinson
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 17:28 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2024, 17:30 BST
Railway barriers at one of the main arterial routes into Lurgan have malfunction leading the road into the town centre blocked.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Road users are advised to avoid the William Street area of Lurgan as the railway barriers have malfunctioned and the road is blocked.”

Traffic queues at the railway gates in William Street. INLM2211-142gcTraffic queues at the railway gates in William Street. INLM2211-142gc
Traffic queues at the railway gates in William Street. INLM2211-142gc

It is understood traffic is at a standstill along the Lough Road right through to the town centre.

The barriers are used to block the traffic along William Street when a train is going through the town.

