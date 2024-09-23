Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to Co Armagh priest, Canon Liam Stevenson, who is retiring from the ministry 52 years after his ordination.

A very popular priest, many parishioners in the St Peter’s and St Paul’s Parishes have said how Canon Stevenson will ‘be greatly missed’.

Many have described Canon Stevenson as a ‘great man’ who helped many through the trauma of a death in the family with ‘dignity and compassion’.

Canon Liam Stevenson, Parish Priest of St Peter's and St Paul's Parishes in Lurgan and Vicar Forane of St Ronan's Pastoral Area which includes the parishes of Shankill (St Peter’s Lurgan) and Shankill (St Paul’s Lurgan); Parishes of Moyraverty (Craigavon) and Seagoe (Derrymacash); Parish of Magheralin. Canon Stevenson, who is originally from Derrytrasna, is retiring after 52 years in the priesthood.

Canon Stevenson revealed that his faith was greatly inspired by his upbringing on the shores of Lough Neagh at Derrytrasna, Co Armagh where his family held a close friendship with the local priest. "We were always in touch with the church,” he said.

A young Liam Stevenson attended the local primary school in Derrymacash where he passed the 11 Plus. From there he attended St Colman’s College in Newry.

Irish President Mary McAleese unveils a plaque at St Patricks Parish Centre to mark her visit. Inclued are Dr Michael McAleese and Canon Liam Stevenson. BL05-VisitChurch3

He qualified to attend the National University of Ireland and he went to St Patrick’s College, Maynooth where he did a degree in Science and also a degree in Theology.

"That degree in Science left me capable to teach Maths and Science in St Coleman’s in Newry. I was appointed there in 1972. I worked there and became President in 1994 and finished up in 2000,” said Canon Stevenson.

He was then transferred to Banbridge. “There I had the privilege of building a new church and a new parochial house. Of course I got to know so many people in my years in Banbridge.”

For the past six and a half years Canon Stevenson has been based in Lurgan as the Parish Priest for St Peter’s and St Paul’s Parishes. During a major shake up of the Dromore Diocese he was then appointed the Vicar Forane for the new Pastoral Area of St Ronan’s which encompasses the Parishes of Shankill (St Peter’s Lurgan) and Shankill (St Paul’s Lurgan); Parishes of Moyraverty (Craigavon) and Seagoe (Derrymacash) and the Parish of Magheralin.

Canon Stevenson said of his time in Co Armagh: “I have got to know so many people and it has been a privilege to share their moments of joy at Baptisms and Marriages.

"There have also been many moments of sadness here in St Peter’s and St Paul’s celebrating the funerals of those who died,” said the Canon.

He revealed that he is confident about the future. “We have three Clerical students at the moment studying for the priesthood. It will never replace the numbers we had but God is still calling young men and more young men are volunteering for the ministry.”

Speaking to parishioners at St Peter’s Church in Lurgan at the weekend Canon Stevenson thanked many who had supported him throughout his time in the parish.

"I arrived here in January 2018 to take charge of St Paul’s and St Peter’s Parishes. I was very happy here in St Peter’s. When I arrived, I had the company and support of three priests, Father Jozef, Father Wright and Father Fitzpatrick and Deacon Kevin Devine.

"We lost Father Fitzpatrick to Moyraverty and Seagoe when Fr John Byrne died prematurely, May He Rest in peace.

"We had a difficult few years – only three Priests and the two parishes all during Covid and since. Recently that number increased to five with the arrival of Fr Maciej who was sick until May this year. In January we were blessed with the appointment of Father Kingsley – currently on holiday in his native Nigeria.

"It was very welcome to have five priests over the summer and into the early Autumn. I thank them for their work and commitment.

"I wish to acknowledge the support of Marie, our Parish Secretary, who has helped me and you the parishioners. Also, thanks to her replacements when she is on holidays. My thanks to my housekeeper Denise for her invaluable kindness and support.

"I acknowledge the support of our sacristan, Noel and his able helpers. I appreciate greatly the team of Ministers of the Word and the team of Ministers of the Eucharist. They do their voluntary ministries with so much grace and commitment.

"Our Pastoral committee under the chairmanship of Maire McStay has been very generous in their time and their good advice. Our Finance Committee meet regularly and offer wise wisdom. The Knights of Columbanus give so generously to support our Parishes.

"I acknowledge the help of Jennifer Geary who has worked with the baptisms of our children for many decades. Our music is well looked after by Michelle Harte and her choirs. My thanks to them all.

"I wish to acknowledge voluntary help of parishioners. Paddy Meehan, before my time, very successfully organized the Parish Draw which greatly reduced the parish debt. He also helped to manage the North Street carpark. I also thank Gavin Henderson for his work. Paddy continues to manage St Colman’s Cemetery, an onerous responsibility.

"Harry Martin has been very generous with his time tending to the trees and shrubs at the two parochial houses and the trees at the front of St Peters.

"I acknowledge the help and support of the Knights of Columbanus, the Lourdes Committee and the St Vincant De Paul Society, for their Apostolic work.

"Our good wishes go with Fr Maciej on his appointment as Parish Priest of Kilwarlin and Magheralin. He will be very happy in that growing, developing parish.

"I have many memories of the many Masses I celebrated here in St Peter’s, the many funerals and baptisms. I leave the parishes in the capable hands of Father Colum Murphy. I wish him many years of happiness leading the people of the two parishes, the priests and the deacon in their ongoing journey with Jesus Christ to God the Father’s eternal kingdom.

"May both parishes continue to flourish in the years ahead. God bless our Priests and all the parishioners. And thank you for our support, fellowship and prayers. God Bless each of you.”