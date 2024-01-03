Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sam Hall (27), a volunteer with Whitehead Railway Museum, has been shortlisted in the ‘Rising Star’ category of the annual awards of the UK-wide Heritage Railway Association, which take place in Brighton on February 10.

Sam started volunteering with the RPSI at Whitehead almost 10 years and he has made rapid progress up the ranks from guard to steam raiser, fireman and now trainee driver.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In tandem with this, Sam has been passed out as a guide and is now happily showing visitors around the five gallery award-winning museum.

Sam Hall is a guide at Whitehead Railway Museum. Photo submitted by RPSI

Sam said: “I’m thrilled to have made the shortlist for this prestigious event and look forward to representing the RPSI at the ceremony. I hope that my success will help encourage other young people to come to Whitehead and volunteer for the Society.

“I’ve made some great friends and am very happy to be part of the team at Whitehead. I’ve undergone training and learnt many new skills and indeed this has helped my career to progress.”

Sam recently completed an apprenticeship at Short Strand bus depot in Belfast with Translink and has now started work with the company as a fitter and auto electrician.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lisa Adair, the RPSI’s general manager, said: “We’re all delighted that Sam is receiving this recognition. He has a real can-do attitude and is a very quick learner. He’s now helping to mentor some of our newer recruits which is a measure of his ability and confidence.

Sam Hall is a trainee driver with the RPSI. Photo submitted by RPSI

“The Society and Whitehead Railway Museum rely on the dedication and commitment of volunteers such as Sam. He’s fitted into the team so well and we would welcome other young people who would like to give it a go.”

The awards are viewed as the ‘Oscars’ of heritage rail and provide an opportunity to benchmark the achievements of the RPSI against heritage groups across these islands.

"We’re delighted that both our nominations have found favour with the panel of judges which comprises 14 senior railway heritage people in Britain.”