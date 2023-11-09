Essential engineering works will be carried on the Portadown railway line on Sunday 12th November 2023.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A spokesperson for Translink said: “To facilitate the works, there will be a line closure between Belfast Great Victoria Street and Portadown stations, with bus substitutions in place for local rail and cross-border Enterprise services.

-

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Belfast to Portadown railway line will be closed on Sunday due to engineering work says Translink.

-

"Enterprise services will operate as normal between Portadown and Dublin Connolly, with bus substitutions in place between Belfast Lanyon Place and Newry. An express coach service will run from between Newry and Belfast Lanyon Place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Normal rail services will operate between Belfast and Bangor. Train tickets will also be valid for use on appropriate Ulsterbus and Metro scheduled services.

"Translink is urging passengers to plan ahead and check timetables before they travel as minor alterations to services may be necessary to accommodate bus substitutions.