Trains on the Portadown line will be closed on Sunday due to engineering works
and live on Freeview channel 276
A spokesperson for Translink said: “To facilitate the works, there will be a line closure between Belfast Great Victoria Street and Portadown stations, with bus substitutions in place for local rail and cross-border Enterprise services.
-
-
"Enterprise services will operate as normal between Portadown and Dublin Connolly, with bus substitutions in place between Belfast Lanyon Place and Newry. An express coach service will run from between Newry and Belfast Lanyon Place.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Normal rail services will operate between Belfast and Bangor. Train tickets will also be valid for use on appropriate Ulsterbus and Metro scheduled services.
"Translink is urging passengers to plan ahead and check timetables before they travel as minor alterations to services may be necessary to accommodate bus substitutions.
"Passengers are advised to check online at www.translink.co.uk or use the Journey Planner before they travel and to allow extra time for their journey.”