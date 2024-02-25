Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The walk-out would have caused widespread disruption, bringing bus and rail services to a standstill.

In a statement issued on Sunday evening, three unions representing Translink bus and train workers said they had suspended strike action after a new pay offer had been made.

“Following an improved pay offer by Translink the three public transport trade unions – Unite, GMB and SIPTU - will suspend the forthcoming strike action and will ballot their memberships on the new offer,” the unions said.

"Pay negotiations between the transport unions and Translink management were reconvened on Sunday following the rejection of an initial pay offer by management on Thursday.

"Following the receipt of an improved pay offer for all Translink employees, workforce reps suspended the planned 72-hour strike action set for 00.01 on Tuesday.

"Workers in all three trade unions will now be balloted on the offer.”

A 72-hour public transport strike has been suspended after a new pay offer. Picture: Pacemaker

News that the strike is suspended has been welcomed by Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd.

“Resolving public sector pay quickly has been a key priority for the Executive,” he said.