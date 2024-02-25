Translink 72-hour strike suspended following 'improved' pay offer
and live on Freeview channel 276
The walk-out would have caused widespread disruption, bringing bus and rail services to a standstill.
In a statement issued on Sunday evening, three unions representing Translink bus and train workers said they had suspended strike action after a new pay offer had been made.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Following an improved pay offer by Translink the three public transport trade unions – Unite, GMB and SIPTU - will suspend the forthcoming strike action and will ballot their memberships on the new offer,” the unions said.
"Pay negotiations between the transport unions and Translink management were reconvened on Sunday following the rejection of an initial pay offer by management on Thursday.
"Following the receipt of an improved pay offer for all Translink employees, workforce reps suspended the planned 72-hour strike action set for 00.01 on Tuesday.
"Workers in all three trade unions will now be balloted on the offer.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
News that the strike is suspended has been welcomed by Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd.
“Resolving public sector pay quickly has been a key priority for the Executive,” he said.
"This is a positive development which I very much welcome. I want to thank the unions and Translink management for their determination to find a resolution to this dispute.”