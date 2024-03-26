Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Concerns had been raised by fans and some politicians in relation to work taking place on the train lines north of the border which meant some fans might have found it difficult to get to Dublin.

-

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lurgan Train Station, Co Armagh.

-

Derry, Armagh, Donegal and Down will all be action at Croke Park over Easter. Armagh and Donegal will be playing at 1.45pm in the Division two final. Derry and Dublin face each other in the Division One decider and Down v Westmeath will play on Saturday at Croke Park, 7.15pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Translink said: “With Ulster teams playing in the GAA National Football League finals, Translink has put GAA Special services in place to support fans seeking to travel to Croke Park on Easter Saturday and Easter Sunday.

"All ‘GAA Special’ services must be booked in advance: www.translink.co.uk/events With extensive pre-planned engineering work taking place on the rail network from 30th March to 07th April, the railway line will be closed between Lanyon Place and Portadown stations.

Sinn Féin Councillor Catherine Nelson, who raised the issue with Translink, said: ““I want to thank Translink officials who worked diligently with the GAA to meet demand and to mitigate impact of scheduled works. It is much appreciated. I hope all fans have a safe journey and Armagh return as league champions.”

RAIL GAA Specials

Saturday: GAA Special train will run between Newry and Dublin

 Departing Newry at 13.47 hrs

 Departing from Dublin Connolly at 21.40 hrs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday: GAA Special train will operate between Portadown and Dublin

 Departing Portadown at 10.45 hrs and Newry at 11.06 hrs

 Departing from Dublin Connolly at 20.10 hrs

Enterprise Cross-Border Rail Services

Customer travelling on Enterprise services are strongly advised to pre-book in advance. A bus substitution will be in place between Lanyon Place and Newry Rail Stations, with all cross-border Enterprise rail services operating between Portadown and Dublin Connolly.

Please allow extra time for your journey.

BUS/COACH GAA Special from Derry~Londonderry

Sunday: A special coach will run from Derry~Londonderry Foyle Street Bus Station

 Departing Derry~Londonderry at 09.30 hrs and Dungiven at 10.00 hrs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

 Returning at 19.00 hrs or one hour following the game - whichever is sooner

Goldliner Cross-Border Coach Services

Fans can also avail of Translink’s regular cross-border Goldliner services including the X4 from Derry~Londonderry which stops in Armagh and the X1 originating in Belfast with stops including Banbridge and Newry. Please book online as soon as possible, as these services will be busy due to the Easter holidays.

Ian Campbell, Director of Service Operations, said: “We recognise the success of the Ulster teams and are pleased to have put in place additional bus and rail capacity across the Easter weekend.

“This Easter, Translink will be carrying out essential, planned engineering work on the railway line between Belfast and Portadown and Belfast to Lisburn which includes work for the new Belfast Grand Central Station, platform works at Adelaide and Derriaghy and signalling upgrades at Lisburn.

“These works have been pre-planned for some time with multiple contractors engaged in their delivery and planned for the Easter Holiday period when schools are closed and commuter numbers significantly reduced.

“We strongly advise customers to pre-book their bus/rail specials to avoid disappointment, and we hope fans have an enjoyable finals weekend, and pleasant trip to/from Dublin”.