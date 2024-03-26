Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Patrick Grimley died instantly at the scene of the crash on November 4, last year, family friend Ciara McElvanna lost her fight for life days later and Patrick’s wife Ciera died on the day of their friend Ciara’s funeral. They were returning from Patrick’s 40th birthday party celebrations in a taxi bus when the terrible tragedy happened. All were parents of young children and active members of Madden Reparees GAA Club.

-

Ciara McElvanna who died as a result of her injuries following a road crash on the Gosford Road, Markethill, Co Armagh. Ciera and Patrick Grimley also tragically lost their lives as the result of the crash.

-

Officers from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit are to return to the scene of a fatal road traffic collision which occurred at Gosford Road, Markethill, on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Testing will be carried out by officers this evening, Tuesday, March 26, and the A28 is expected to be closed from 8pm until approximately 2am.

Diversions will be in place at the junction of Tandragee Road in Markethill and Kidds Road in Newry.