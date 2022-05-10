Translink bus strike back on

Drivers, cleaners and shunters across the company will walk out for seven days from May 17-23, causing the entire bus network to grind to a halt.

Unions submitted a pay claim of six per cent to help the bus drivers, cleaners and shunters cope with rampant inflation of nine per cent.

Speaking on Monday, Peter Macklin, GMB Regional Organiser, said: “Translink bus workers have today once again shown their anger and frustration with the company.

“The dispute, which affects bus drivers, cleaners and shunters will close the entire bus network within Northern Ireland. It will be a complete shutdown.”

Responding, a Translink spokesperson said: “We are disappointed to learn that Unite and GMB Bus Driver Trade Unions, by a relatively slim margin, have voted to take unprecedented industrial action. Following extensive negotiations, we made a further substantial offer for 2021, including an enhanced package of conditions, that we believe is fair and reasonable. At this stage, having exhausted all options, we will start to take the difficult decisions in preparing for the impact of the strike action. However, we remain committed to working with the unions to avert this action.”