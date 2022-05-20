Translink holding public drop-in session on Cullybackey rail Project

The Cullybackey Area Signalling and Level Crossing Renewals project represents a major capital investment by the Department for Infrastructure and is essential to maintain high safety standards and operational performance for users of the railway in the local area.

Translink will be hosting a Public Drop-in Session on Thursday, May 26, between 12pm–3pm and 4pm- 7pm at the top floor of the Maine Business Centre, 82 Main St, Cullybackey. Both the building and event space is accessible to wheelchair users.

The public event drop-in session is an opportunity for the local community to speak to the project team and ask any questions they may have regarding the works which have took place thus far and further works planned for the project.

The Cullybackey Translink project team

The project has three main elements which include upgrading level crossings at Cullybackey, extending the Cullybackey station platform and cable ducting work from Killagan to Ballymena. The project has been progressing well with ongoing cable ducting work and the establishment of our contractor compounds.

Megan Lutton, Translink Project Manager said: “The works have been progressing well and we are looking forward to this opportunity to meet the public at the public event to discuss the project in further detail and hear any feedback on the project so far.

The works associated to the project are vital to maintain this key strategic corridor between Belfast and Derry~ Londonderry.”

“We have engaged with the local community from the outset of the project and will continue with our community engagement to ensure stakeholders and the local community are kept up to date as the construction programme progress. We have also been seeking to support community initiatives in the local area by working with the local schools and community group to partner on local biodiversity and ecological initiatives.”