Translink to no longer drop school children off at South Derry bus stop following 'safety concerns'

Translink has decided to no longer drop off school children at the Hillhead/Rocktown Road junction on the return journeys from schools in Magherafelt was taken following safety concerns.

Siin Féin Mid Ulster councillors Sean McPeake and Dara McPeake said children were disembarking from buses on to “a narrow, sloped grass verge on a corner opposite Rocktown Road.”

Cllr Sean McPeake continued: “We have been liaising with DFI Roads Service and DFI Minister Liz Kimmins on this issue seeking a permanent and safe area for children alighting from buses.

"We recognise that the new Translink proposals – which come into effect from September – to cease drop-off’s at Rocktown Road will cause an inconvenience for children and parents alike but the Translink decision to change this drop-off point was based solely for the safety of school children.”

Councillors Dara and Sean McPeake pictured at Rocktown Road | Supplied

He pointed out that a DFI traffic survey was completed in the area a fortnight ago in preparation for a proposed new footway and bus stop-off design linking Rocktown Road and Broagh Road junctions.

"Both Donal and I have highlighted the urgency with DFI and Translink to have these planned works prioritised as quickly as possible so that a safe and permanent hard standing and footway link could be located at this location,” he said.

“Separately, we have requested that Mid-Ulster District Council erect a covered over bus stop on Rocktown Road side of Hillhead Rd for those waiting on buses on Rocktown Rd side. We will continue to lobby DFI Roads Service and DFI Minister for these urgent road safety measures and well-being improvements for the protection of our local schoolchildren”