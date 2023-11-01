'Tribute to Innocents' memorial quilt exhibition at Ballycarry Community Centre
The ‘Tribute to Innocents’ memorial quilt exhibition features memories of 400 victims of the Troubles in a series of quilts.
The quilt patches have all been made by families of those who died and each square is a poignant reminder of the individual.
Memorial quilts tells the story of the Troubles in a very human way, encouraging those who view the patches to consider the individual being remembered and not simply the badge or affiliation that they had.
The exhibition is supported by the South East Fermanagh Foundation and is being held as part of the Veterans Support Programme of Mid and East Antrim Council.
It will be showcased in Ballycarry Community Centre over three days and is open to the public between 10am and 5pm from November 1 to November 3.
There will also be two separate events supporting the exhibition.
On Thursday, November 2, a night of readings and reflections will be held at 7.30pm at Ballycarry Community Centre with music provided by flautist Ami Ogilby and readings and poetry by local writer David Moore.
David’s work reflects on his experiences in his previous career in uniform as well as the themes of remembrance.
On Friday November 3 at 2pm, Tyrone man Glen Espie will present ‘A Survivor’s Story’, reflecting on his service in the UDR during which he was the target of two determined murder attempts by gunmen. This talk will bring the quilts exhibition to a close.
Further information on the event is available from the David Hume, Civic Events Co-Ordinator at [email protected]
The exhibition is part of the ongoing Veterans Support Programme of Council, which was established in April and includes a walking group and talks programme as well as special events.
Other events taking place in the area this week include a Christmas craft and collectibles fair in aid of Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI.
It will take place at the Presbyterian Church Hall on Kings Road on Saturday (November 4) from 10:30am – 4:30pm.
Tea and coffee will be available all day.
Admission is £1, with accompanied children free.