Challenge violence against women, unionist activists told prior to a minute’s silence for Lurgan murder victim Natalie McNally at an event in Craigavon organised by the Irish Council of Trade Unions.

Craigavon Council of Trade Unions hosted the new Assistant General Secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, Gerry Murphy, to speak to trade union and community activists about the new ICTU campaign – Workers Demand Better at a special meeting in Craigavon Civic Centre on Wednesday night.

-

Advertisement

Advertisement

Activists attend the Craigavon Trades Council meeting addressed by Gerry Murphy assistant General Secretary of ICTU and other senior union officials in Craigavon Civic Centre on Wednesday evening.

-

The event opened with a short speech by Deborah Yapicioz, UNISON, who give a moving tribute to Natalie McNally calling the packed meeting to challenge violence against women and help bring some solace to Natalie’s parents, family and friends by assisting the police in capturing her killer. This was followed by a minute silence for Natalie and all victims of gender violence.

Natalie was murdered in her own home on December 18 last year. Police said she was beaten, strangled and stabbed.

Roger Clifford, President of Craigavon Council of Trade Unions, opened the meeting and welcomed contributions from Dooley Harte, NIPSA, Deborah Yapicioz, UNISON, and Susan Fitzgerald, UNITE, who spoke to the ongoing industrial disputes in NICS, Housing Executive, Health, Education, Fire Service and in many parts of the private sector including Royal Mail and BT. The message was clear – pay and conditions of working people will not improve unless they are fought for through trade union struggle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Roger Clifford President Craigavon Trades Council addressing a meeting organised by Craigavon Trades Council with the Irish Congress of Trade Unions at Craigavon Civic Centre on Wednesday evening.

Gerry Murphy then set out the plans for ‘winning for working people’ through the Workers Demand Better campaign. Gerry said: “The ICTU intends to mobilise workers across Northern Ireland and lead a progressive movement that demands better for workers after a decade of pay stagnation.

"We intend to engage with workers and communities across Northern Ireland, lobby politicians both here and at Westminster, hold protests and rallies at strategic times and demand that we see stronger better workers’ rights, where unions can collective bargaining with employers and demand for a better social wage. We want trade union members and local communities to rally together and demand better and together we can achieve better.”