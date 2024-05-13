Tribute to ‘popular and hardworking’ former Magherafelt councillor Bertie Montgomery who has sadly died

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Magherafelt councillor described as "popular and hardworking" has died.

Bertie Montgomery passed away in Altnagelvin Hospital on Saturday, May 11. He was in his early 70s.

Mr Montgomery, from Tobermore, represented the Sperrin area, and was well known in Northern Ireland Local Goverment circles

During his time on the former Magherafelt Council, he acted as Chair and Vice-chairperson on a number of occasions.

Former Councillor Bertie Montgomery, who has died. Credit: D Watters Funeral Services

He was also appointed Vice-chair of the National Association of Councillors while serving as a councillor.

Mr Montgomery was a member of the Ulster Unionist Party but then left to serve as an Independent.

Ulster Unionist Party Councillor for Cookstown, Councillor Trevor Wilson, was a long time friend.

"Bertie was popular and hardworking for all his constituents,” he said. “His passing will saddened many people across the entire community who knew or worked with him over the years.

"He served a few times as Chairperson of Magherafelt District Council and had been elected to various bodies that brought him into contact with councillors and other representatives across Northern Ireland and further afield.

“I would like to sympathise with his wife Kay and family circle at this sad time.”

A death announcement on D Watters Funeral Services website reads: 'House private. All welcome at D. Watters Funeral Home, Tobermore on Sunday (May 12th) from 5.00pm - 6.30pm and Monday (May 13th) from 7.00pm - 8.30pm.

"A Service of Thanksgiving for Bertie's Life will take place in Kilcronaghan Parish Church on Tuesday, May 14th at 2:00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard."