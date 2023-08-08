Poignant tributes have been paid following the passing of Ballyclare man, Ray McWilliam.

Cllr Vera McWilliam and husband Ray at a civic function.

Mr McWilliam, the husband of Antrim and Newtownabbey Ulster Unionist Cllr Vera McWilliam, passed away “peacefully” on August 4.

A post on the Funeral Times website described the former 1st Ballyclare Boys’ Brigade officer as “the dearly loved husband of Vera, much loved father of Neil and Heather, beloved father-in-law of Michaela, Paul and the late Allan, doting granda of Allan, Lara, Cerys, Erin and Alex.”

Leading tributes to Mr McWilliam, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper said: “It is with deep sadness that I express my sincere condolences to my esteemed colleague and friend Cllr Vera McWilliam on the passing of her beloved husband Ray.

"I had the pleasure of meeting Ray at some recent council events earlier this year. I know he was held in high regard by council members and officers.

"Ray was a great support to his wife Vera during her 36 years as a councillor for Ballyclare and particularly enjoyed his role as Consort when he accompanied Vera at numerous events and engagements during her term as Mayor of Newtownabbey from 2000-2002.

"Ray will be remembered as a great advocate of the sister city programme between the council and Dorsten (Germany) which was established to encourage economic development and cultural exchange between the two areas. My thoughts and prayers are with Cllr McWilliam and the wider family circle at this sad time.”

Representatives from across the political parties have extended condolences to Cllr McWilliam following the news of Ray’s passing.

Posting on social media, Antrim SDLP Cllr Roisin Lynch said: “Deepest sympathy and condolences Vera, such a loss for you and your family.”

Paying tribute, Antrim DUP Alderman John Smyth stated: “Sorry for your loss Vera. Ray was a good honest hard working man and it was always enjoyable to speak with someone that knew my father when they worked in Greenmount. Ray will be fondly remembered by everyone who knew him.”

Commenting on Facebook, South Antrim Alliance MLA John Blair said: “So sorry to hear this news Vera. My sincere sympathy to you and your family.”