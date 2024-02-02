Tributes paid in council chamber to former Craigavon Mayor Jim McCammick

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councillor Ian Burns (UUP, Banbridge DEA) spoke of Mr McCammick’s many years of public service.

“James McCammick was a servant of Craigavon Borough Council for a number of years, from 1973 to 2001,” Cllr Burns said at Monday night’s full council meeting.

“He served on three occasions as deputy mayor, and also on three occasions as lord mayor. And he was also a long-serving member of the Ulster Unionist Party.

Former Craigavon Mayor Jim McCammick

“He was a devout Christian and I believe he was the youngest mayor of Craigavon Borough Council.

“We would just like to on behalf of the party to pass on our sincere sympathy to his wife Iris, and his family, David, Miriam, Luween and Mark.”

Councillor Peter Haire (DUP, Lurgan DEA) also had warm words for the late unionist councillor.

“I would like to pass on my sympathies as well. Believe it or not, my dad and Mr McCammick went to the hospital every month and sang. Every month he used to go in and sing to the patients.”