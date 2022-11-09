Robert Black from Portadown, Co Armagh.

Robert Black, known to all as 'Blackie', died after a short illness and the Armagh Road Presbyterian Church, where he grew up as a boy, was packed for the

funeral on Sunday afternoon.

And as the tributes arrived in their hundreds at the club's Pepperton Park ground on the Tandragee Road, the one message is, 'Blackie was a friend to all. He was

loved and respected by all and it says much of the man that the tributes have come from junior clubs all over the country’.

The attendance at the funeral spoke volumes of the esteem in which Robert, from Laurel Park, Laurelvale, was held. The mourners were from every walk of life and there were touching and emotional scenes as players, past players and officials lined up outside Pepperton Park and applauded as the cortege made its way to the church.

Robert's commitment to the Bourneview Mill club goes back decades and as club stalwart Tommy Lyttle said, the extent of his work for the club will never be

fully known.

Robert's expertise was finance - his full time job was a tax consultant - but he threw himself into every aspect of the club and he delighted in seeing Pepperton

Park develop into one of the best junior grounds in the country.

Robert would have been the first to admit that the success of the club was down to hard-working committee men like Tommy Lyttle, Robert Anderson and others, and the guiding hand of club stalwart Alan Whitten. But they would all acknowledge that it was Blackie's enthusiasm and his love for the club that encouraged them to aim higher.

It was always fun to be around Blackie and the Pepperton Park touchline resounded to good natured banter when Bourneview Mill were at home. Blackie was the unofficial ball boy and he got a lot of stick over that - when he wasn't reminding everyone that he was an ardent Arsenal fan - not that anyone needed reminding. All they had to do was look at his Twitter and Facebook accounts!

Former player John Proctor, still a regular visitor to Pepperton Park, said: "The extent of Blackie's work for the club can never be over-estimated. He has always been there, through the lean times and the good times."

Another former player, Billy Gillis, also said Blackie's work for the club will never be forgotten "and as a person he will never be forgotten. It's always a pleasure to visit Pepperton Park and Blackie was always there with a warm welcome - and maybe a mention of Arsenal"!

Club official Robert Anderson, who has also spent a lifetime with the club, said: "It has been a devastating blow losing 'Blackie, but what memories he leaves. Blackie would have wanted us to continue working hard for the club and I have no doubt that will happen."

Annagh United Youth Academy said: “Everyone at Annagh United Youth Academy are saddened to hear of Robert Black (Blackie) passing. Another good football man gone to early. We pass on our thoughts and prayers to the Black family and Bourneview Mill FC”

Hanover FC said: “All at HFC send our sincere condolences to all at Bourneview Mill and of course Blackie’s family and friends. Our thoughts are with you all.”

Richhill AFC said: “Condolences to everyone at Bourneview Mill and the Black family at this very sad time. Blackie was a true football ￼man.”

Coagh United FC said: “Our sympathies to Blackies family and friends, and to all at Bourneview.”

Another friend said: “Condolences to the Black family and all at Bourneview Mill FC on this very sad news. Blackie was a dedicated clubman and a proper football man, who will be missed by all of us in the Mid Ulster League who had the grace to know him and the true character that he was… rest easy, Robert.”

And one man said: “An absolute honour to have spent many a Saturday afternoon with Blackie aka the people's champion. A gentleman never to be forgotten.”

Robert was the only son of Mr and Mrs Bobby Black of Clonavon Avenue,Portadown and after leaving Portadown College he joined the Government's tax office and spent 11 years in London, where his interest in Arsenal was fostered, before returning home and taking up a post at Marlborough House.

Former teacher Alan Smith was a life-long friend and shared many happy times with Blackie in the Armagh Road Presbyterian Boys' Brigade and he said: "Robert was a true and trusted friend and life was never dull when you were in his company. He will be sadly missed."

Those sentiments were echoed by another two of Blackie's close friends, father and son George and Gregory Burke who served in the loyal Orders with him and enjoyed many social outings together.

Robert gave long and distinguished service to the loyal Orders and had been Worshipful Master of his Orange and Black lodges.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Joanne, and an extended family circle. The funeral service was conduced by the Rev Philip McClelland and burial was at Vinecash Presbyterian churchyard.