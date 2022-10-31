Mr Dillon, from Clare Hill, Moira, died as the result of the crash in Orange Lane in Magheralin near Lurgan on Sunday morning.

A family death notice online said Mr Dillon, who ‘tragically’ died as a result of a road traffic accident, was the dearly loved son of Alfred and Barbara and much-loved brother of David and brother-in-law of Audrey.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday November 3 at St John’s Parish Church Moira at 1pm followed by interment in adjoining Churchyard.

The family has requested family flowers only but donations if desired may be made for Air Ambulance N.I. c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service 7 Robert Street Lurgan BT66 8BE.

In tribute one person said: “Simon was an absolute gentleman, the heart felt tributes and posts for him speak volumes about what kind of man he was. Anyone who met him was lucky, many laughs were had in the gym and pt sessions. Rest in peace Simon. Thinking of your family.”

Another said: “So tragic thoughts and prayers are with this poor family at this very sad time.”