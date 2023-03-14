Tributes have been paid to Co Armagh businessman James 'Jim' Hewitt, who died yesterday (March 13) aged 67.

James Hewitt at President's Day at Loughgall, Co Armagh.

Mr Hewitt was a leading Northern Ireland businessman who was the Managing Director of Hewitt Meats – a firm he established as a butcher’s shop on the Hewitt family farm in 1974.

James Hewitt of Hewitt Meats in Loughgall, Co Armagh, who has died aged 67.

In 1985 the company acquired its EC licence and began processing beef and supplying customers throughout the UK. In 2002, the firm began to target mainland Europe and since then through a high level of investment and building relationships with customers and suppliers the business was developed into the largest independent boning operation in Ireland/UK and currently employs almost 100 people.

A highly regarded businessman, Mr Hewitt was regarded as kind, generous and helpful to others in the business community.

He was also one of the stalwarts of his local community in Loughgall and invested in his community.

As well as being an avid sports fan and talented golfer he was the founding member of Loughgall Golf Club.

A spokesperson for Loughgall Golf Club said: “Mr Jim Hewitt founding member of Loughgall Golf Club, Past Captain, President and Trustee passed away this morning.

"On behalf of the club we wish to offer our deepest smypathy to the entire family circle at this very sad time.”

Mr Hewitt, aged 67, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family at their home in ‘Lissheffield House’ on Monday.

Mr Hewitt, the son of the late Jim and Josie Hewitt, was the dearly loved fiancée of Lily, loving father of James, Kerri and Andrew and dear brother of Philip.

His funeral will be from his late residence on Saturday at 1.30pm for service in Kilmore Parish Church at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard.

Friends are welcome at the family home on Thursday and Friday between 2pm and 9pm. House strictly private and closed to visitors outside of these times.

