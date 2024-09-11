The death has been announced of former Coleraine SDLP councillor Gerry McLaughlin. Credit Ivan Murdock and Sons

Tributes have been paid to the former Coleraine SDLP councillor Gerry McLaughlin who died on Tuesday, September 10.

Mr McLaughlin was first elected to the former Coleraine Borough Council in 1997 and served the community until his retirement from the Cloonavin in 2013 when he handed over the political reins to his daughter, Stephanie.

Mr McLaughlin’s death was announced by Ivan Murdock & Sons Funeral Directors and said he was a “dearly loved husband of Bernadette, much loved father of Donna, Cathy, Gerry, Colette, Dominic, Gemma, Stephanie, Gary, Richard, Amy and the late Louise, a dear father-in-law, devoted grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather and a beloved brother.”

Mr McLaughlin’s funeral will take place from his home (58 Burnside Park, Coleraine) on Friday, September 13 at 12 noon for Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Star Of The Sea, Portstewart at 1pm followed by interment in St. John’s Cemetery, Coleraine.

House strictly private please. Close family and friends welcome at the home on Wednesday and Thursday between the hours of 2-8pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired for Marie Curie Nursing Service c/o Ivan Murdock and Sons, 31, Bushmills Road, Coleraine.

Some of the tributes paid to the former councillor included one from DUP MLA Maurice Bradley who wrote: “Sad news of the passing my dear friend and former Councillor colleague Gerry, many good times in his company, too many qualities to list here, but a gentleman who worshipped Bernadette and his family - many good memories and yarns shared and memories made - a man who worked hard for his family, his community, and a tireless worker for all he came in contact with.

"Deepest sympathy to Bernadette, Donna, Cathy, Gerry, Colette, Dominic, Gemma, Stephanie, Gary, Richard, Amy, immediate and extended family circle. Good night Gerry, people like you always leave a lasting impression and enduring memories.”

SDLP Chairperson Daniel McCrossan has also paid tribute to the former SDLP councillor: “Our party is deeply saddened by the passing of Gerry McLaughlin who served as an SDLP councillor with distinction in the Coleraine area for many years.

"Throughout his long service he won respect and admiration from right across the political divide and was known for his even temper and providing wise council to SDLP colleagues and fellow councillors alike."