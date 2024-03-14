Tributes paid to former Magherafelt businessman Charlie 'Chuck' Higgins who was a leading GAA player
Chuck, who was in his early 90s, owned a public house at The Diamond and later a fish and chip shop at Church Street for many years.
He was one of the last surviving players of the famous 1958 Derry team which was defeated 2-12 to 1-9 by Dublin in an nail-biting All Ireland final.
In a social media post, Derry GAA said: "Derry GAA is saddened to hear of the passing of Charlie Higgins (Magherafelt). Charlie 'Chuck' Higgins represented Derry throughout the groundbreaking 1950s, playing corner forward in the 1958 All-Ireland SFC Final. Laochra Gael."
Magherafelt's O'Donovan Rossa GAC said in a post: "Deepest sympathies to the Higgins family on the passing of our former player Charlie, RIP. ‘Chuck’ played for the Rossas and Derry for many years and was on the Derry team who played in the 1958 All Ireland final. Mary, Queen of the Gael pray for him."
Mr Higgins was pre-deceased by his wife Madeleine with whom he ran the fish and chip shop.
His funeral will take place on Friday, March 15, from his son Niall's home, 4 Glenmaquill Road, Magherafelt, at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, followed by interment in the cemetary at Church of St John Milltown.
He is survived by sons and daughters Martin, Cahal, Madeleine, Niall and Deirdre, and sister Mavis, and family circle.