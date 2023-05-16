Tributes have been paid to former Portadown teacher and multi-talented musician Barry Lynch from Pomeroy who has died just weeks after a tragic accident.

Former Portadown teacher Barry Lynch, who lived in the Moy but was originally from the Pomeroy, Cookstown area, has died after a tragic accident.

Mr Lynch, who was a teacher in Drumcree High School, was a highly respected teacher and mentor who had ‘an encyclopaedic knowledge of music’.

Although Mr Lynch lived in the Moy for many years, he was originally from the Pomeroy and Cookstown area.

-

-

Advertisement

Advertisement

Heartbroken friends and former pupils shared their shock and sorrow at the tragic death of Mr Lynch who has been described as ‘a lighthouse of a man’.

Armagh Rhymers led the tributes to Mr Lynch: “Heartbroken doesn’t seem to cover how we are feeling today at the sad passing of our esteemed colleague and dear friend Barry Lynch. Barry has been the very fabric of our work in recent years, and it is hard to imagine a world without him in it.

"His encyclopaedic knowledge of music, impeccable style, contagious laugh and of course that glorious moustache, brightened our days. Rhymer Annie June Callaghan referred to him today as a “lighthouse of a man” and we can think of no truer words; a beacon of strength and a shining light in this world.

"The outpouring of love from friends, audiences and colleagues in recent weeks is testament to a man who touched the lives of everyone he met. We join them in sending our heartfelt sympathies to his wife Siobhan, Jayne and Hannah his beloved daughters, wee Cormac the apple of his eye, his siblings and all his family and friends. We are richer for having known him and treasure every moment we had, may he Rest in Peace.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

One Lurgan musician described Mr Lynch as ‘The most vibrant, positive, talented and interesting man I’ve ever known’.