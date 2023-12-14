Emotional tributes have been paid to Adam McAteer after the architect passed away following a road traffic collision in the New Line area of Carrickfergus on Sunday, December 10.

Mr McAteer's funeral service will take place in Whiteabbey Presbyterian Church. (Pic: Google).

Mr McAteer (45), a keen cyclist, passed away from his injuries after a collision involving a car and his bike.

A post on the Funeral Times website stated that the Jordanstown resident was the “beloved husband of Ashleigh, devoted father of Jack, Ella and Connie, cherished son of Janice and Alan and step-son of Margaret” adding that he was the “loving twin brother of Ivan, adored brother of Louis and Rhys, treasured son in-law of Diane and Norman, brother in-law of Lynn, Hannah, Cameron and Eleanor and fun-filled uncle of Erin, Logan, Finn and Penny.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam was a partner at Michael Whitley Architects, with the firm being recognised by the Royal Society of Ulster Architects for designing the Giedwood Hub in north Belfast.

Paying tribute on social media, a spokesperson for the east Belfast-based business said: “All the staff at Michael Whitley Architects are deeply saddened to share the news that Adam McAteer was tragically taken from us on Sunday, December 10 following a traffic collision whilst doing one of the things he loved most, cycling.

"Adam was Paul’s (Griffith) lifelong friend having studied architecture together at Queen's and had many adventures along the way. He joined the practice in 2008 and became partner in 2017.

"66 Bloomfield Avenue will never be the same without Adam's presence. His professionalism, talents, work ethic and most importantly wit have become central to who we are as a family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Adam was the husband of our Accounts Manager Ashleigh. We grieve with Ashleigh, Jack, Ella and Connie and the wider family circle who so loved and will greatly miss him.

“The future is going to be tough, bear with us.”

Posting on Facebook, a spokesperson for Team Madigan Cycling Club explained: “All in Team Madigan are profoundly saddened by the death of Adam McAteer, a lifelong cyclist, whilst cycling on Sunday morning. Our thoughts are with his friends and family.”