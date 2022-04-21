Tributes paid to Norman Surplus

Norman Surplus in his gyrocopter

The Larne man (59) completed his round the world trip in an autogyro in 2019, becomming the first person to have completed a trip of this magnitude in this type of aircraft.

A notice posted on social media by his family today (Thursday), said: “We’re very sorry to inform you that on Tuesday, Norman suddenly passed away in his home.

“He was so much more than the first person to circumnavigate the globe in a gyrocopter, and although he may have lived enough adventures to last several lifetimes, to those who crossed his path in life, he will always be remembered most for being a kind hearted human who just wanted the best for people, He will be immensely missed. Thank you for following his story.”

The former video game designer and lifeboat captain had been suffering from bowel cancer.

Commenting on his record-breaking achievement at the time, Norman said: “Still can’t quite believe my global mission was completed in McMinnville, Oregon. Many thanks to everyone who have posted me their kind and encouraging messages on the completion of what has turned out to be a nine-year odyssey to complete the first rounding of the planet by an autogyro type aircraft.

“It is a very odd, yet very special feeling. It cannot be achieved without tackling, head on, some of the biggest challenges that the extremes of climate and physical geography that the Earth can throw at you. My goal has been completed. The pioneering first pathway around the globe by an autogyro aircraft has now been opened and hopefully gives encouragement for other adventurous gyronaughts to perhaps follow into the future.”

Norman’s first attempt was in 2010 when he got as far as Japan before Russian authorities refused to allow him entry.

The undeterred father-of-two spent years battling for clearance – appealing directly to president Vladimir Putin – in a bid to continue his quest for the record, and eventually completed the full circumnavigation in the summer of 2019.

Hundreds of people on social media have paid their own tributes to the popular Larne man.

Commenting on Facebook, one person said: “Norman was a kind and gentle soul who will be missed and fondly remembered. To his beautiful family we offer our sincere condolences. Rest in peace Norman.”

Another person posted: “So sorry to hear this news. What an inspirational, gutsy, brave and funny man and it was a privilege to know you Norman. Condolences to all your family and friends.”