The 36-year-old, who was a mother of four children, died suddenly at her home in Ratheen Avenue.

A funeral service for Charlene, who was originally from the Portadown/Craigavon area, will be held on Thursday.

A PSNI spokesperson said on Monday: “Police received and responded to a report of the sudden death of a woman in the Ratheen Avenue area of Cookstown, yesterday, Sunday 9th October. Enquiries are ongoing in relation to this and there are no further details at this time."

A funeral notice stated that Charlene Lillian Morrison, died peacefully at home on October 9, 2022.

She is the loving partner of Francie, dear mother of Chloe, Carl, Cherry and Cal and beloved sister of Paula, Lee, Turner and Faye.

A funeral service will take place in Joseph Poots and Son Funeral Home on Thursday 13th October at 9am followed by burial in Kernan Cemetery.

Paying tribute to her online one person said: “Heart breaking. Prayers for the family at this sad time. RIP beautiful angel.”

Another friend said: “So so sorry for this dreadful loss. My heart really goes out to the family. RIP my angel, you deserved so much more from life.”

One person said: “Such a lovely girl to have known prayers and thoughts are with the family at this time.”