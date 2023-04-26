Tributes have been paid to Tandragee businessman and former councillor Herbert Smyth JP, who has died after an illness. He was 86.

Mr Smyth, a Coleraine man, came to Tandragee as a young man and ran a very successful furniture and fancy goods store and estate agency for most of 50 years.

-

Advertisement

Advertisement

Herbert Smyth, recently retired clerk of session of Tandragee Presbyterian Church, receives a presentation from the church minister the Rev George McClelland. Picture: Roy Vogan, Tandragee.

-

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was also the independent chairman of the nine-member Tandragee Urban Council in the 1960s/early 1970s before local government reorganisation in 1973.

A leading Presbyterian in the Co Armagh town, Herbert (Herbie) Smyth was clerk of the session and ruling elder at the local congregation for more than half a century.

He was also involved in Tandragee Development Initiative Limited.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Smyth was also involved in a number of charitable groups including Tandragee and Poyntzpass Patients Comfort Fund.

He is survived by his wife Betty, brother John and sister Rhoda.

News Letter journalist Billy Kennedy, who has lived in the Co Armagh town for 50 years, described Herbert Smyth as a highly popular and successful businessman, public representative and churchman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Herbie was an honourable man who towns people respectfully came to know as 'Mr Tandragee',” said Mr Kennedy.

"He was a pillar in our community," said Mr Kennedy.

Mr Smyth will be buried after a service in Tandragee Presbyterian Church on Friday at noon.