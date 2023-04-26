Register
Tributes paid to Tandragee businessman and churchman Herbert Smyth

Tributes have been paid to Tandragee businessman and former councillor Herbert Smyth JP, who has died after an illness. He was 86.

By Carmel Robinson
Published 26th Apr 2023, 16:01 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 16:01 BST

Mr Smyth, a Coleraine man, came to Tandragee as a young man and ran a very successful furniture and fancy goods store and estate agency for most of 50 years.

-

Herbert Smyth, recently retired clerk of session of Tandragee Presbyterian Church, receives a presentation from the church minister the Rev George McClelland. Picture: Roy Vogan, Tandragee.Herbert Smyth, recently retired clerk of session of Tandragee Presbyterian Church, receives a presentation from the church minister the Rev George McClelland. Picture: Roy Vogan, Tandragee.
-

He was also the independent chairman of the nine-member Tandragee Urban Council in the 1960s/early 1970s before local government reorganisation in 1973.

A leading Presbyterian in the Co Armagh town, Herbert (Herbie) Smyth was clerk of the session and ruling elder at the local congregation for more than half a century.

He was also involved in Tandragee Development Initiative Limited.

Mr Smyth was also involved in a number of charitable groups including Tandragee and Poyntzpass Patients Comfort Fund.

He is survived by his wife Betty, brother John and sister Rhoda.

News Letter journalist Billy Kennedy, who has lived in the Co Armagh town for 50 years, described Herbert Smyth as a highly popular and successful businessman, public representative and churchman.

"Herbie was an honourable man who towns people respectfully came to know as 'Mr Tandragee',” said Mr Kennedy.

"He was a pillar in our community," said Mr Kennedy.

Mr Smyth will be buried after a service in Tandragee Presbyterian Church on Friday at noon.

The family has asked for family flowers only please, donations for the benefit of Tandragee Presbyterian Church via www.MilneFuneralServices.co.uk/donate or cheques made payable to Tandragee Presbyterian Church c/o Milne Funeral Services, 59 Seagoe Road, Portadown, BT63 5HS.

