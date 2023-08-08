Tributes have been paid to well known Portadown community worker David Cooke who has died peacefully in hospital.

Portadown community worker Derek Cooke was regarded as the backbone of Edgarstown Residents Association.

Mr Cooke has been a stalwart of the community in the Edgarstown area for generations, helping in the community centre and organising events. He was particularly active delivering care packages during the recent pandemic.

Edgarstown Residents Association said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our friend and former chairperson Derek Cooke.

"Derek devoted years of his life to Edgarstown Residents Association and all those who resided here. His willingness, commitment and hard work will be fondly remembered by his friends here in Edgarstown. Derek was pivotal in laying the foundations for ERA, and without his vision, we would not be the organisation we are today.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this sad time. May there be comfort in knowing that someone so special will never be forgotten."

Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley said: “Really sorry to hear this. I counted Derek as a friend, a good man whose heart was in bettering his community. To lose both Derek and Phyllis in a short space of time really is hard to take. My thoughts and prayers are with Derek’s family and friends.”

Mr Cooke died peacefully on August 6 at Craigavon Area Hospital. Late of The Oaks, Portadown, Derek was the beloved husband of the late Dawn, cherished father of Ian, Esther and Karen, father in law of Lisa, Dean and Stephen and a much loved Papa Derek of Jamie, Chloe-dawn, Jenson, Logan, Jonah and Riley.

His funeral will take place tomorrow (Wednesday) at 12 noon in St. Columba’s Parish Church with committal following in Drumcree Parish Church graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations for the benefit of St. Columba’s Parish Church via www.milnefuneralservices.co.uk/donate or cheques made payable to St. Columba’s Parish Church c/o Milne Funeral Services, 59 Seagoe Road, Portadown, BT63 5HS.

Friends and family will be made welcome at his daughter Esther’s home 212A Tandragee Road, Portadown on Monday and Tuesday.